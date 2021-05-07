Catherine J. Kasulke, 72, of Watertown

On May 3, 1975 at the Fordham University Chapel, Catherine married Dr. Robert J. Kasulke. The couple resided in the Bronx where she worked for the Visiting Nurse Association of New York in the East Bronx. The couple then moved to Columbia, Missouri, while her husband was completing his fellowship in vascular surgery. During that time, she taught community health nursing at the University of Missouri. The Kasulkes then moved to Tennessee, where she provided community health nursing, and then, after moving to Saranac Lake, she became a vascular lab technician. In 1989, the couple settled in Watertown where Catherine worked at her husband’s practice until her retirement in 2004.