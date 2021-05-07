Catherine J. Kasulke, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Catherine J. Kasulke, 72, of Clinton Street, Watertown, passed away May 5, 2021, at the home of her beloved caregivers, Sarah and Matt Marino.
She was born March 11, 1949, in Queens, NY, the daughter of Maurice and Theresa (Godich) O’Connell.
Catherine graduated from The Academy of Mount St. Ursula in the Bronx in 1967. She then attended Thomas More College (now Fordham University), where she received her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Education. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSRN) at Columbia University’s College of Nursing in New York City and her Master of Arts in Nursing (MAN) from New York University in 1976.
On May 3, 1975 at the Fordham University Chapel, Catherine married Dr. Robert J. Kasulke. The couple resided in the Bronx where she worked for the Visiting Nurse Association of New York in the East Bronx. The couple then moved to Columbia, Missouri, while her husband was completing his fellowship in vascular surgery. During that time, she taught community health nursing at the University of Missouri. The Kasulkes then moved to Tennessee, where she provided community health nursing, and then, after moving to Saranac Lake, she became a vascular lab technician. In 1989, the couple settled in Watertown where Catherine worked at her husband’s practice until her retirement in 2004.
She enjoyed needlepoint, shopping, traveling and being a member of the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA.
Among her survivors are her husband, Dr. Robert J. Kasulke; a daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Eric Hamp, Houghton Lake, MI; a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Ludmilla Kasulke, Alexandria, VA; three grandchildren, Jacob and Collin Hamp and John Robert Kasulke; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Alice and Harry Arcidiacono, Pompano Beach, FL; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend since childhood, Joan Cooney.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Richard O’Connell, and a sister, Noreen Eckert.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.
There will be no services at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
