City crews to begin hydrant flushing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will begin its annual fire hydrant flushing program this weekend.
Crews from the city’s water department will begin flushing hydrants Sunday evening. The program is scheduled to end on July 1.
Below you’ll find a release from the city with a schedule of what streets’ hydrants will be flushed when.
The work will be from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day.
Residents and businesses could see discolored water while this is going on.
City officials say people might want to avoid washing clothes and using water in general while flushing is underway in their neighborhoods.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.