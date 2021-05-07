City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new offer is on the table in the dispute between the City of Ogdensburg and its firefighters union.
The two groups have been going back-and forth on two remaining issues. One of them being reinstating the lone firefighter who has been laid off.
Fire Chief, and City Manager, Stephen Jellie is saying that the city has offered to reinstate that firefighter, Jake Thornton, as of May 15th.
That is if the International Association of Firefighters agrees to abolish the shift staffing hazard pay clause and instead have a daily staffing hazard pay clause that would pay the same amount, if daily staffing drops below 4.
Jellie says the Firefighters Association President Jason Bouchard did not respond to this offer and is instead hiring a public relations firm to add to the mix.
Jellie says the city’s offer will remain on the table for the next five business days.
