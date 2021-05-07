Cloudy with rain later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine, you’ll likely have to wait a couple days until you see it again.
It will be mostly cloudy and dry for most of Friday. Rain starts moving in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Rain will become heavier overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.
Showers continue off and on Saturday morning. It will be drier in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 50.
Mother’s Day – Sunday – will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s both days.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be in the low 60s and mostly sunny on Thursday.
