Dorothy Duchano Hosmer, 94, formerly of Madrid

Dorothy was a happy, positive spirit who loved life, people, travel, learning and most of all her family. The daily greeting was “good morning sunshine!” and if there was no sunshine, there was always a break in the clouds just ahead! Dorothy graduated from high school in 1944 and went on to complete one semester of college before Bill came home from WWII. They were married and moved to El Paso while Bill completed his service. Dorothy and Bill were wonderful dancers and a highlight of that time was going dancing at a small place that was featuring a young artist named Louis Armstrong. After they moved back north, Bill had a teaching job, and their third child was in school, Dorothy finally finished her college education and became a teacher. Both Dorothy and Bill were teachers for over 20 years at Madrid –Waddington School, but vacations were spent on travels with their family – first with a tent, then a travel trailer, then a motor home. They saw most of the country up close. When the grandchildren were born, there were many family dinners and cookouts and often a lively family baseball game in the back yard. In her later years Dorothy enjoyed walking for exercise and also tended a lovely flower garden in her yard.