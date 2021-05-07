Dorothy Duchano Hosmer, 94, formerly of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy Duchano Hosmer, formerly of Madrid, passed away May 7, 2021 at the Untied Helpers Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. She was 94 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William, in 2011 and their son, William in 1966.
She is survived by a son, Dale, of Ogdensburg and daughter Kathy, of Gainesville, FL., as well as a son in-law and daughter in-law, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her sister Marge of Gouverneur.
Dorothy was a happy, positive spirit who loved life, people, travel, learning and most of all her family. The daily greeting was “good morning sunshine!” and if there was no sunshine, there was always a break in the clouds just ahead! Dorothy graduated from high school in 1944 and went on to complete one semester of college before Bill came home from WWII. They were married and moved to El Paso while Bill completed his service. Dorothy and Bill were wonderful dancers and a highlight of that time was going dancing at a small place that was featuring a young artist named Louis Armstrong. After they moved back north, Bill had a teaching job, and their third child was in school, Dorothy finally finished her college education and became a teacher. Both Dorothy and Bill were teachers for over 20 years at Madrid –Waddington School, but vacations were spent on travels with their family – first with a tent, then a travel trailer, then a motor home. They saw most of the country up close. When the grandchildren were born, there were many family dinners and cookouts and often a lively family baseball game in the back yard. In her later years Dorothy enjoyed walking for exercise and also tended a lovely flower garden in her yard.
There will be no public calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bright Focus Foundation, or The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and memories may be made in Dorothy’s name to www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.
