A few showers Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain will continue overnight and last until Saturday.
Saturday will feature highs in the lower 50s with isolated to scattered showers throughout the day.
By Mother’s Day, we should be done with the rain, and highs will reach into the mid 50s with some sunshine. However rain chances will come back into the forecast later Sunday and overnight into Monday.
Highs this week will remain below average with most days around the mid 50s for highs and lows in the upper 30s.
