Fire damages Ellisburg home

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Smoke could be seen from miles away.
Fire crews were called to a home on County Route 90 in Ellisburg at around 6:45 pm. Thursday.
What started as a garage fire quickly spread to the house.
Joe Plummer with the Mannsville Fire Department says there is excessive fire and water damage to the home.
“This family will be displaced,” he said. The house does have a lot of smoke and water damage throughout, as well as to the roof area. Power has been turned off as a safety precaution.”
Officials say no one was hurt and the homeowners were able to get their vehicles out of the garage in time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.