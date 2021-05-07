First big project begins on Ogdensburg waterfront to prevent flooding

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first in a wave of big projects kicks off on Ogdensburg’s waterfront. They’re hoping they’ll make the shoreline more resilient the next time waters rise.
Rock solid. That’s what they’re hoping for Ogdensburg’s waterfront. They remember what happened at Fort de la Presentation last time.
“In 2019, it was so frustrating to stand there and the wind and the current just throwing water over. That whole area was flooded and unavailable,” said Barbara O’Keefe, Fort de la Presentation Association president.
Ogdensburg came up a big winner in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative in 2019.
The Fort de la Presentation project is among the first to get underway. In all, $8.3 million in REDI funds will be spent on the fort, the Oswegatchie River seawall, the boardwalk, city dock, and the Greenbelt.
“The waterfront, it’s definitely a priority,” said O’Keefe.
And they won’t just be throwing a bunch of rock at the problem. Much of the infrastructure on the waterfront will be raised and niceties like a toe rock installation for anglers will be added.
It was only recently that major repair work wound up along Ogdensburg’s waterfront. This work was done with grants obtained after the 2017 floods.
When repairs were underway, floods hit again. This time the sun seems to be shining on Ogdensburg – water levels on the river are at their lowest in years.
