Fort Drum training may have been source of Tuesday’s rumbling, rattling and shaking

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earlier this week, there was a whole lotta shakin’ going on. People, especially in St. Lawrence County, reported a few instances of weak rattling of their homes and windows.
We may have an explanation. Fort Drum tells 7 News us that A-10 military aircraft were training on Range 48 between noon and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and they dropped 16 500-pound bombs.
Post officials admit that could have created the noise and the vibrations the community reported, and cloud cover along with wind direction would influence who felt what.
Fort Drum, described as a premiere facility for military training, indicates this summer will be a busy one out on the ranges.
