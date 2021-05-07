Fort Drum’s COVID vaccination rates in line with Jefferson County’s

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earlier this week, Jefferson County officials said the number of new COVID cases the area is experiencing is primarily because of the younger population.
Fort Drum is home to a large part of the younger generation in the county, so we reached out to post officials to get an update.
The vaccination rates are in line with Jefferson County and tracking to be better than the county’s.
Fort Drum says currently 43 percent of soldiers are fully vaccinated, and within the next few weeks that number will be close to 64 percent.
Herd immunity is 75 to 80 percent.
Post officials say they anticipate getting to 70 percent in the coming weeks.
