Friday Sports: Busy day in sports across the North Country

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school lacrosse, baseball and softball along with adult soccer were on the docket Friday night.
We begin in Dexter, where the General Brown Lions hosted South Jeff in a Boys’ Frontier League Lacrosse contest.
In the 3rd quarter, the score was 7-2 Lions when Ethan Hopkins scored from the tough angle, cutting the Lions lead to 7-3.
The Lions get that one back when Corey O’Connor goes top shelf, upping the General Brown lead to 8-3.
In the 4th quarter, Hopkins scores on the doorstep, but General Brown beats South Jeff 8-4.
Turning to the diamond, the Copenhagen Golden Knights hosted South Lewis in a Frontier League Baseball contest.
A the bottom of the 5th, the score was 3-1 Copenhagen when Brett Vogt walked with the bases loaded and Lukas Slate comes home. Score: 4-1 Golden Knights.
Then it was Hayden McAtee with the bloop single to left and Lanny Sullivan scores. Copenhagen beats South Lewis 7-1.
In N.A.C. Baseball, Gouverneur was at Potsdam.
Kyle Gaumes scores on the wild pitch, then it was Connor Wood coming home to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Chris Jones misses on strike 3 as the putout goes to 1st base, Trevor Bates scores from 2nd, cutting the Wildcat lead to 2-1.
Another wild pitch plates Nolan Reynolds: 4-1 Wildcats.
Jared Wilson drops the infield blooper. Chris Jones crosses as Gouverneur beats Potsdam 7-2.
In Copenhagen, a Frontier League Softball contest as the Lady Golden Knights met Carthage.
At the top on the 2nd, Carthage was on top 11-2 when Kadince Bach draws the bases loaded walk and Hailey MacCue scores: 12-2 Lady Comets.
Then it was Shantel Cox with the infield single that plates another run. Carthage beats Copenhagen 30-12.
South Jeff FC played it’s first ever home game, hosting FCY NY in UPSL Select Soccer action.
In the 1st half, it was 1-0 FCY NY when Zacchariah Shiney dents the back of the net: 2-0 FCY NY. FCY NY beats South Jeff FC 4-2. Brady Maloney and Aiden Marraquin scored in the loss for South Jeff FC.
The Jefferson Community College Golf Team, coached by Joe Vaadi, won its own invitational at the Elms in Sandy Creek. The Cannoneers won by 30 strokes over second place Niagra. Ryan Blevins led the way with a 78, Sam Arrigo fired a 79, Kris Olson an 84 and Cole Morrissette an 85. Jefferson heads to the region three championship next weekend.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- South Jefferson 4, General Brown 8
- Watertown 7, Canton 3
- Homer 14, Carthage 5
- Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- Canton 16, Plattsburgh 2
HS Baseball
- South Lewis 1, Copenhagen 7
- Alexandria 6, Sackets Harbor 7
- Heuvelton 2, Lisbon 12
- Malone 7, Canton 2
- Parishville Hopkinton 15, Madrid Waddington 18
- Gouverneur 7, Potsdam 2
- Massena 5, O.F.A. 0
- Morwood Norfolk 16, Tupper Lake 9
HS Softball
- Carthage 30, Copenhagen 12
- South Lewis 14, Sackets Harbor 9
- Lisbon 2, Heuvelton 16
- Harrisville 2, Edwards Knox 16
- Potsdam 0, Gouverneur 15
- O.F.A. 6, Massena 5
- Alexandria 18, Hermon DeKalb 15
College Baseball
- Skidmore 2-9, St. Lawrence 9-0
- SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Polytechnic 3
HS Golf
- Watertown 1, South Jefferson 6
- Salmon River 223, Colton Pierrepont 309
- Norwood Norfolk 313, Canton 218
- Clifton Fine 332, Tupper Lake 309
- Malone 220, Potsdam 291
- Madrid Waddington 283, Gouverneur 243
- Massena 238, O.F.A. 235
Boys’ HS Track
- Potsdam 94, Massena 44
- Canton 96.5, Tupper Lake 17.5
Girls’ HS Track
- Potsdam 103, Massena 27
- Canton 55, Tupper Lake 63
