Friday Sports: Busy day in sports across the North Country

The Jefferson Community College Golf Team, coached by Joe Vaadi, won its own invitational at the Elms in Sandy Creek. The Cannoneers won by 30 strokes over second place Niagra. Ryan Blevins led the way with a 78, Sam Arrigo fired a 79, Kris Olson an 84 and Cole Morrissette an 85. Jefferson heads to the region three championship next weekend.