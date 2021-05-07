Highlights & scores: South Jeff vs. Carthage in girls’ lacrosse

By Rob Krone | May 7, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 8:08 AM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school lacrosse was among the games being played on Thursday.

The South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Carthage in a Frontier League matchup under the lights in Adams.

Macy Schultz gets the scoring underway for the Lady Spartans: 1-0 South Jeff.

It’s Schultz dodging defenders for her second goal of the game: 2-0 South Jeff.

Reese Widrick scores from the tough angle, upping the South Jeff lead to 3-0.

Jordan Badolato goes low for the tally, putting South Jeff on top 4-0.

Then it’s Taylor Scoville on the doorstep, putting the score at 5-0.

South Jeff goes on to beat Carthage 20-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 20, Carthage 0

Immaculate Heart 12, Indian River 9

Watertown 18, General Brown 15

Salmon River 23, Heuvelton 2

Massena 15, Lake Placid 4

Potsdam 15, OFA 14 (OT)

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 9, Indian River 7

High school baseball

Lyme 13, South Lewis 0

Alexandria 6, Sackets Harbor 3

Sackets Harbor 12, Alexandria 0

Thousand Islands 13, Sandy Creek 0

Carthage 7, Beaver River 6

Brushton-Moira 13, St. Lawrence Central 6

Madrid-Waddington 15, Hermon-DeKalb 14

Gouverneur 5, Malone 1

Edwards-Knox 24, Morristown 4

Lowville 13, Indian River 5

High school softball

Alexandria 7, Sackets Harbor 0

Indian River 17, Lowville 5

Norwood-Norfolk 7, Chateaugay 6

Chateaugay 4, Norwood-Norfolk 3

Malone 18, Gouverneur 0

Hammond 8, Hermon-DeKalb 2

OFA 19, Potsdam 2

Canton 15, St. Lawrence Central 0

Madrid-Waddington 8, Colton-Pierrepont 3

Massena 15, Salmon River 5

College softball

RPI 7, St. Lawrence 0

RPI 21, St. Lawrence 2

SUNY Canton 6, SUNY Potsdam 2

SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Potsdam 7

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 4, Watertown 1

Indian River 4, Carthage 1

Boys’ track and field

Cartage 69, Watertown 64

Gouverneur 96, OFA 46

Gouverneur 103, Clifton-Fine 14

OFA 88, Clifton-Fine 18

Malone 98, Salmon River 34

Girls’ track and field

Gouverneur 87, OFA 44

Gouverneur 112, Clifton-Fine 1

OFA 85, Clifton-Fine 4

Malone 108, Salmon River 20

High school golf

South Jefferson 7, Sandy Creek 0

South Jefferson 6.5, Lowville .5

Thousand Islands 4, Lyme 3

Thousand Islands 4, Alexandria 3

Thousand Islands 7, South Lewis 0

Watertown 7, LaFargeville 0

Malone 242, Madrid-Waddington 322

Lake Placid 215, Tupper Lake 316.

