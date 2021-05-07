Highlights & scores: South Jeff vs. Carthage in girls’ lacrosse

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school lacrosse was among the games being played on Thursday.
The South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Carthage in a Frontier League matchup under the lights in Adams.
Macy Schultz gets the scoring underway for the Lady Spartans: 1-0 South Jeff.
It’s Schultz dodging defenders for her second goal of the game: 2-0 South Jeff.
Reese Widrick scores from the tough angle, upping the South Jeff lead to 3-0.
Jordan Badolato goes low for the tally, putting South Jeff on top 4-0.
Then it’s Taylor Scoville on the doorstep, putting the score at 5-0.
South Jeff goes on to beat Carthage 20-0.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 20, Carthage 0
Immaculate Heart 12, Indian River 9
Watertown 18, General Brown 15
Salmon River 23, Heuvelton 2
Massena 15, Lake Placid 4
Potsdam 15, OFA 14 (OT)
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Carthage 9, Indian River 7
High school baseball
Lyme 13, South Lewis 0
Alexandria 6, Sackets Harbor 3
Sackets Harbor 12, Alexandria 0
Thousand Islands 13, Sandy Creek 0
Carthage 7, Beaver River 6
Brushton-Moira 13, St. Lawrence Central 6
Madrid-Waddington 15, Hermon-DeKalb 14
Gouverneur 5, Malone 1
Edwards-Knox 24, Morristown 4
Lowville 13, Indian River 5
High school softball
Alexandria 7, Sackets Harbor 0
Indian River 17, Lowville 5
Norwood-Norfolk 7, Chateaugay 6
Chateaugay 4, Norwood-Norfolk 3
Malone 18, Gouverneur 0
Hammond 8, Hermon-DeKalb 2
OFA 19, Potsdam 2
Canton 15, St. Lawrence Central 0
Madrid-Waddington 8, Colton-Pierrepont 3
Massena 15, Salmon River 5
College softball
RPI 7, St. Lawrence 0
RPI 21, St. Lawrence 2
SUNY Canton 6, SUNY Potsdam 2
SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Potsdam 7
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 4, Watertown 1
Indian River 4, Carthage 1
Boys’ track and field
Cartage 69, Watertown 64
Gouverneur 96, OFA 46
Gouverneur 103, Clifton-Fine 14
OFA 88, Clifton-Fine 18
Malone 98, Salmon River 34
Girls’ track and field
Gouverneur 87, OFA 44
Gouverneur 112, Clifton-Fine 1
OFA 85, Clifton-Fine 4
Malone 108, Salmon River 20
High school golf
South Jefferson 7, Sandy Creek 0
South Jefferson 6.5, Lowville .5
Thousand Islands 4, Lyme 3
Thousand Islands 4, Alexandria 3
Thousand Islands 7, South Lewis 0
Watertown 7, LaFargeville 0
Malone 242, Madrid-Waddington 322
Lake Placid 215, Tupper Lake 316.
