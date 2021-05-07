Keitha Tupper, 84, of Ogdensburg

She is survived by her son, William Tupper Jr., of Ogdensburg; her daughter, Kimberly Tupper of Safety Harbor, FL; two grandchildren, Jordyn Tupper of Ogdensburg and Chase Linn of Oldsmar, FL; her sisters, Geraldine Montroy, of Ogdensburg, Gloria Bice and her husband Roy, of Ogdensburg, Doreen Shattuck and her husband, Rick, of Ogdensburg; Richard Brabant and his wife, Jackie, of Canton, Dean Hilborne and his wife, Roseanne, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, William Tupper Sr.; her brothers, Kenneth and Donald Hilborne; and a sister, Dianna Soloman.