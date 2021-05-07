Keitha Tupper, 84, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Keitha Tupper, age 84, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:30PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Tupper passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Safety Harbor, FL surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her son, William Tupper Jr., of Ogdensburg; her daughter, Kimberly Tupper of Safety Harbor, FL; two grandchildren, Jordyn Tupper of Ogdensburg and Chase Linn of Oldsmar, FL; her sisters, Geraldine Montroy, of Ogdensburg, Gloria Bice and her husband Roy, of Ogdensburg, Doreen Shattuck and her husband, Rick, of Ogdensburg; Richard Brabant and his wife, Jackie, of Canton, Dean Hilborne and his wife, Roseanne, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, William Tupper Sr.; her brothers, Kenneth and Donald Hilborne; and a sister, Dianna Soloman.
Keitha was born on July 24, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Donald and Emma King Hilborne and raised by her stepfather, Charles Hadley. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1954. She married William Tupper on June 30, 1956 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A. D. Charbonneau officiating. She worked for Basta’s Flower Shop, Dr. Jeffrey Doyle in Ogdensburg and later for Fleet Bank in Central Square, NY. After her retirement in 1998, the couple moved back to Ogdensburg.
Keitha was an active parishioner at Notre Dame Church, lector, Eucharistic minister and a member of the Alter and Rosary Society as well as a Grey Nuns Sacred Heart Associate. She was also a member of the Garden Club, Red Hat Society and proud participate in the civic lunches at the Knights of Columbus for many years.
Donations may be made in her memory to Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
