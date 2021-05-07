Millicent M. “Millie” Yaddow Harris, 94, of Gouverneur

Millie moved to Carthage in 1995 to be closer to family. She lived independently for many years before moving into assisted living. Her daily routine included napping regularly, going out with friends and family, involvement with group activities, staying busy with reading and hobbies. Millie enjoyed traveling, playing bingo at the nursing home, and music, listening to the country stompers, the fiddlers, and she loved to dance. She remained active and self sufficient, quite chatty, social, and outgoing. Millicent belonged to the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and the Methodist faith.