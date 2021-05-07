Movie theater reopens at Salmon Run Mall

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Regal Cinemas at the Salmon Run Mall opened its doors Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit last March.
Workers say masks will be required until moviegoers take their seats inside the theater and parties will be spaced at least two seats apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
But, even with the changes, guests are excited to just be back watching on the big screen.
“I don’t know if it will happen right away because they have been closed for so long, but I am sure it will pick up once again because it’s a good pastime event for a lot of people,” said Michael Bartholomew, customer.
“Watching it on the big screen is a lot better, you know, sitting down, popcorn. You can’t change that, you can’t alter that. That’s what I like about it,” said Richard Trousselle, customer.
The theater is also offering mobile ordering for to limit concession stand interaction.
