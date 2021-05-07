55 new COVID cases reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Friday that they have 55 new cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 34 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,795 cases of the virus.
Six people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,495 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 6 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,243 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There 1 person hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 91 cases are active and 7,056 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 15 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,219.
The death toll remains at 30.
Six people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,124 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.