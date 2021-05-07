Potsdam’s Garner Park ready for makeover

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Garner Park makeover is about to start in Potsdam, so they’re giving it one last look.
It will be a key link in the Riverwalk Trail. A new walk, picnic tables and swings are on the way. It will be lighted by LEDs.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo helped land a $65,000 grant to get it started. Clarkson University and St. Lawrence Health System pitched in $100,000.
“I know our students come down here, use the village, use these recreational facilities,” Clarkson president Tony Collins said, “so we’re just thrilled to be able to partner with you.”
“We’re glad that we were all able to partner and provide some funding to make this a community attribute,” Griffo said, “and something that I think will be extensively utilized by people who live in the village and in the town.”
Work at Garner Park should be done in September.
More Riverwalk work is expected if the state approves the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative plans.
