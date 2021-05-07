Saints look forward to weekend’s Liberty League title match

“Just to be at this point is a fantastic opportunity for our guys,” Saints coach Mike Mahoney said. “Just to be able to get on the field and kind of navigate our way through the season and now to have an opportunity to win a championship, we know it’s going to be a huge challenge against an RIT team that’s really dominated our conference and we’ve got to be at our best, but I know we’ve got a group of guys that are really excited about that opportunity. So we’re looking forward to that trip down to Rochester.”