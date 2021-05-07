CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Sharon E. Connell of Cape Vincent, passed away Friday, April 30th, 2021, at her home under the care of her family, friends and Hospice of Jefferson County.
A service at the United Church of Cape Vincent will be held in the near future at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in the Depauville Cemetery.
Sharon was born, August 30th, 1940, in the front room of her parent’s stone house on Route 180, just outside of LaFargeville, N.Y., the daughter of Stewart and Eva Nichols Van Alstyne.
She graduated from LaFargeville School in 1958 and later from the Watertown School of Commerce. In 1959, Sharon started working at Mercy Hospital as a Telephone Operator, working for Sister Pierre.
On April 7th, 1962, Sharon married Sergeant 1st Class Denis J. Connell of Baltimore, Maryland. The wedding ceremony was at the home of her parents.
After starting a family, Sharon went back to work in 1975 at the Mercy Hospital Extension Clinic. This job was as the Medical Receptionist, which lasted 35 years, retiring in 2011.
Most people remember Mom’s smile and kind words when they came to the clinic.
Sharon was an active member of the United Church of Cape Vincent. She was the c
Choir Director, Lay Leader, Board Chair, to name a few duties. She enjoyed working at the Hotdog Stand with her friends during French Festival. A lot of laughs and fellowship were shared. She also enjoyed singing in the choir and with the singing group, The Hymns and Hers, from Alexandria Bay. Sharon was a former member of the LaFargeville Grange when she was younger.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, horse pulls, draft horse shows, going to lunch with her girlfriends from school, and spending time with her family. At home she enjoyed listening to her country music. George Strait and Randy Travis were a couple of her favorites. She also enjoyed old westerns and anything with John Wayne.
Surviving is her daughter Cathleen (Terry) Snyder of Cape Vincent; her son Joseph Connell, of Cape Vincent; her brother, Eugene VanAlstyne of Depauville; nieces and nephews.
Sharon was predeceased by her husband of 24 years, Denis J. Connell, her son, James S. Connell, her nephews, Melvin Walti and Gary Stewart, and siblings, Walter A. Stewart, Ella May Kendrat, Winifred Ostrander, Doris Matthews, Margaret Daly, Lois Getman, and Pauline Walti.
Donations can be made to the wonderful people of Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, Ny 13601, The Cape Vincent Community Library, or the United Church of Cape Vincent.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
