Visitors allowed back in Lewis County nursing home

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System’s nursing home is reopening for visitors Friday – just in time for Mother’s Day.
That’s after visits to all four floors of the Residential Health Care Facility were suspended on April 27 because of a scabies outbreak on the first floor.
RHCF officials say all residents were treated for scabies and there have been no new cases since the initial outbreak.
“We are happy to be able to open all floors before the Mother’s Day holiday so families can spend time with their loved ones,” nursing home administrator Debra Wurz said. “Residents will also be able to leave the facility for the first time to spend time with their families since the COVID pandemic began.”
