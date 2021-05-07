Watertown man allegedly threatens officers at Public Safety Building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of threatening people at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building.
Sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Kevin Youmans used an emergency dispatch phone inside the building to make threats involving firearms against law enforcement and the building itself.
Deputies say he refused to leave and tried to enter a restricted area through a locked door.
Youmans was charged with making a terroristic threat, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned and jailed on $500 bail.
