Watertown native Ted Keegan excited to get back to work on Broadway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Absolutely wonderful.” That’s the reaction from Watertown native and Broadway star Ted Keegan about the full reopening of the Great White Way.
Keegan is best known for his work in The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history. He says he’s thrilled to be getting back on the stage.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, all of Broadway went dark. Keegan never imagined he’d be waiting in the wings for more than a year.
“It’s been very hard because there’s been really no outlet...When you are performing for a live audience, nothing can really fill that void other than having people sitting in front of you,” he said.
Keegan spoke with me from his Hudson Valley home, where he has been riding out the pandemic.
“Like everyone else, I’ve had 5 million things that I’ve tried to fix in my house...Keeping busy on that and studying new music and playing the piano and trying to sing every day,” he said.
Keegan finally got the news he has been waiting for: the state is allowing Broadway theaters to reopen at full-capacity in September. The Phantom of the Opera will resume performances on October 22.
“It changes everything. It gives you a day to look forward to and it gives you this added momentum. So, it’s like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Tickets for Phantom went on sale Friday. Keegan says rehearsals begin at the end of September.
