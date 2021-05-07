Zada J. Moot, 62, of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zada J. Moot, 62, of County Rte 191, passed away Wednesday at Carthage Center Nursing Facility.
Zada was born on October 26, 1958 in Rome, NY, the daughter of Theodore and Sarah Alder Rebe. She graduated from Adirondack Centeral High School. She was an Enrolled Agent and Partner in Monaghan & Moot in New Hartford, NY, and also worked for the Roame Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Rome, NY, retiring in 2006.
A previous marriage to Kenneth Furman ended in Divorce.
Zada married Peter V. Moot, Jr. in Wilson, NY on August 13, 1983.
Zada loved boating, gardening, and spending time with friends and family on the St. Lawrence River.
She is survived by her mother Sarah Rebe, Boonville, NY, her husband, Peter, Fineview; her son, Peter V. Moot III and his wife, Sabrina, and their son Peter, of Clinton, NY; two daughters, Stacy D’Aquisto, and her daughters Zada and Abby, of Coldbrook, NY and Melissa and her husband Kevin Bronk, and their children Sarah, Ricky and Robert, of Stittville, NY; her sister Otilla (Norm) Fey, West Lyden, NY; brothers, Theodore Jr. (Shirley) Rebe, PA, and Paul (Karen) Rebe, Lee Center, NY; and one great-granddaughter, Jane; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 10th from 3-6pm at Trainor Funeral Home in Boonville. Additionally, calling hours will be held at Costello Funeral Home in Alexandria Bay on Tuesday, May 11, from noon until 2 pm. A memorial service, with Reverend Lisa Busby, will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home with burial following at Riverside Cemetery on Wellesley Island.
Memorial donations may be made in Zada’s name to the Alzheimers Association at alz.org
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
