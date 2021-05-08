BBQ fundraiser raises money to support north country K-9 officers

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the north country, a good old fashioned chicken barbeque fundraiser is always popular. But add in the fact that it benefits some pups, and you’ve got a busy event.
There was a long line at the BBQ fundraiser for our local K-9 officers. About 50 cars stretched around the road leading to the Calcium Fire Department.
The event raises money for officers like Jochie, who is brand new to the Watertown Police Force, coming all the way from the Netherlands.
Police officers, firefighters, and their families whipped up 300 dinners which sold out fast.
This was the 6th annual K-9 BBQ Fundraiser. It all started when K-9 Rickie came on board and his handler needed to fundraise a vest for him to wear while on duty.
“We stared it 6 years ago to raise money for a vest and its turned into this amazing massive event, so the money goes toward whatever the dogs need,” said Christina Maney, the event organizer and Jochie’s mom.
Between the chicken dinners, raffles, and donations, this event usually raises about $5,000 for the dogs.
Organizers say it’s important to support them because they may look silly and adorable, but at the end of the day they are working professionals serving our communities.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.