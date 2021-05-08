Book swap in Croghan benefits village’s playground

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A historic home in Croghan hosted a book swap and bake sale to benefit the village park.
The Basselin House was owned by Theo Basselin back in the early 1900′s. He was a charitable and community oriented man and the new owners of the home want to continue that legacy!
They hosted a huge book swap with 4,000 books donated. Community members came through to pick out a new read and some tasty treats.
Miss Adirondack and Miss Pride of New York’s Outstanding Teen even came out to promote the importance of reading to our youth.
There was live music, story time, and a whole lot of fundraising.
Organizers say the Croghan Playground is important to the kids in the community, especially during the pandemic, and they wanted to help give it an update.
Organizers say they raised $4,650, all of which will go toward the Croghan Park.
If you would like to help them reach an even $5,000, you can donate to the village directly by sending a check to:
The Village of Croghan, PO Box 3, Croghan, NY 13327 Memo: Playground Fund.
Of the 4,000 books they started the day with, only 700 remain. Those remaining books will be donated to local libraries and senior centers.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.