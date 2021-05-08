Irene “Reney” M. Palmateer, 67, of Ogdensburg

Reney was born on July 9, 1953 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Mark & Dorothy (Sova) Taylor. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Elton Palmateer on June 23, 1979 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Her career began at Hackett’s Hardware where she worked for 21 years, moved to North Carolina and worked as a bank teller and later for Eckert’s Pharmacy. She retired in 2001.