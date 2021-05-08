Joan E. Tuttle, 81, of Natural Dam

Joan was a volunteer for the Republican Election Committee, volunteered at several Gouverneur Breast Cancer events, was a member of the Natural Dam Birthday Club and was an avid bowler, having bowled from High School up until she couldn’t do it anymore. She loved visiting a Casino with friends or family and was generally very lucky. She enjoyed dice games and cards, spending a few winters in Florida, and making blankets, cake donuts, pies, and baking her famous cinnamon rolls. Most of all, Joan loved time spent with her family, especially at their camp on Pleasant Lake.