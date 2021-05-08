Joan E. Tuttle, 81, of Natural Dam

NATURAL DAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan E. Tuttle, age 81, of Natural Dam, passed away on May 6, 2021 at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie Corners. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Joan was born on April 27, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late William and Beatrice (Johnson) Parker. She attended schools in Harrisville and Morristown before graduating from Gouverneur Central School in 1957.
She married Ronald L. Tuttle on July 20, 1957 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Stanley Brown. Joan sold items for several independent home parties including Tupperware, B-Line Clothing, House of Lloyd and Christmas Around the World. She worked as a secretary for several doctors’ offices and worked in the payroll department of CIVES Steel for 9 years. Joan also worked as a flag person for a construction company in Rochester for 1 season and was secretary for T&H Heating & Plumbing.
Joan was a volunteer for the Republican Election Committee, volunteered at several Gouverneur Breast Cancer events, was a member of the Natural Dam Birthday Club and was an avid bowler, having bowled from High School up until she couldn’t do it anymore. She loved visiting a Casino with friends or family and was generally very lucky. She enjoyed dice games and cards, spending a few winters in Florida, and making blankets, cake donuts, pies, and baking her famous cinnamon rolls. Most of all, Joan loved time spent with her family, especially at their camp on Pleasant Lake.
Her survivors include her husband, Ronald L. Tuttle, 3 children, Ronald L. Tuttle Jr. and his wife, Barbara, Deborah “Debbie” Woods and her fiancé, Judd Reed, Rusty Tuttle and his wife, Heather, twin sisters, Belva Church and Velva O’Hearn, 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Marcus, Chad, Cody, Levi, Lauren, Alysa, Michael, Alana, Noah and Connor, 5 great-granddaughters, Kailyn, Karlie, Oaklynn, Gracen and Piper, and many nieces and nephews.
Joan is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Phillip Parker, and a son, Dale Alan Tuttle.
Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur NY 13642 or to a charity of your choice.
