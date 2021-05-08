Lucile Anna Legault Perkins, 88, of Massena

HERNDON, V.A. (WWNY) - Lucile Anna Legault Perkins, 88, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2021, at home in Herndon, Virginia. Prior to her move to Virginia, she was a lifelong resident of Massena, New York.
Lucile was born on September 17, 1932, in Massena, New York, to the late Henry and Eva Legault. Lucile graduated from Massena High School. On May 25, 1957, she married Harold Vincent Perkins; they were blessed with 4 children, Michelle, Thomas, Michael, and Stephen. He predeceased her on March 14, 2020.
Lucile was a loving and caring wife and mother dedicated to raising her four children. Lucile was one of nine daughters and a fraternal twin. She was a devout member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and attended mass daily. She had a sincere and kind-hearted spirit and possessed a smile that would brighten everyone’s day.
Lucile is survived by three of her children, Michelle Perkins Boyd, Thomas Perkins, and Stephen Perkins; three granddaughters, Stephanie Boyd Sollenberger, Lindsay Boyd Coe and Lauren Perkins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold; son, Michael Perkins; and siblings, Trudy Morrell, Flo Vincent, Alice Perry, Jeanine Hunter, Cecile Legault.
Funeral services remain unsettled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and the Adams Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Virginia. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
