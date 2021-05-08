One year later, 2020 SUNY Canton graduates get to walk the stage

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s not quite graduation season yet as many 2021 grads are still finishing up their school year.
But at SUNY Canton, the Class of 2020 finally had their chance to walk across the stage after a full year.
With six foot spacing and masks on, the 2020 SUNY Canton graduates marched in for a hybrid ceremony.
The students could enjoy the ceremony in person while loved ones could live-stream the event from home.
The ceremony aimed to show the grads that their achievements are not forgotten and there can still be some pomp, despite the circumstance.
“It’s true that every graduating class is unique, but yours has a special place in history. You were asked to sacrifice the most exciting time in your college journey to keep each other safe. You rose to the challenge and kept moving forward,” said Dr. Zvi Szafran, President of SUNY Canton.
This was the 112th commencement for SUNY Canton.
