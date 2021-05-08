Phyllis D. O’Neill, 85, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis D. O’Neill, 85, a longtime resident of Isabel Street, passed away late Friday evening, May 7, 2021 at Highland Nursing Home after a brief illness.
Phyllis was born on January 27, 1936 in Massena, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Clough) Diagostino. She attended Sacred Heart School until 8th grade when she went to the public schools graduating from Massena High School in 1954. On August 12, 1964, she married John E. “Jack” O’Neill at the Church of the Sacred Heart. He predeceased her on June 4, 1998.
As a young lady, Phyllis worked for a time at Alcoa before she and her late husband opened and operated Poppa Joe’s Flowers on West Hatfield Street and J&D Laundromat on Leach Street for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart, member of the Massena Garden Club, Massena Home Bureau, and was a volunteer for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. She greatly enjoyed flower gardening and cherished the time she was able to be with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Mary E. O’Neill (Norman J. DeCelles), John O’Neill (Karen Bronchetti), and Patricia Jo (Brett) Green, all of Massena; her grandchildren, Karin Smutz, Marra Tremblay, Sean, Jack, Molly, and Liam Green; 6 great grandchildren with anticipation of 2 more on the way soon; her brothers, Francis “Jack” (Judy) Diagostino of Indiana and B. Anthony (Emily) Diagostino of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, her funeral mass will be held privately at the Church of the Sacred Heart under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
