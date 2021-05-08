Phyllis D. O’Neill, 85, of Massena

As a young lady, Phyllis worked for a time at Alcoa before she and her late husband opened and operated Poppa Joe’s Flowers on West Hatfield Street and J&D Laundromat on Leach Street for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart, member of the Massena Garden Club, Massena Home Bureau, and was a volunteer for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. She greatly enjoyed flower gardening and cherished the time she was able to be with her family.