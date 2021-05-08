Saturday Sports: St. Lawrence Lacrosse falls to RIT in Liberty League Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Men’s Liberty League Championship was up for grabs Saturday afternoon in Rochester, where top seeded and undefeated RIT hosted the 2nd seeded St. Lawrence Saints Lacrosse Team.
In the 1st quarter, the score was 3-0 RIT when Chris Jordan scores his 11th goal of the season, cutting the RIT lead to 3-1.
With the score 4-1, Stew Hutchinson scores his 10th of the season on a man up, cutting the RIT lead to 4-2.
Then it was Jordan with his 2nd goal of the game, pulling the Saints to within 1 at 4-3.
Now 5-3, RIT’s Jack Hennessey unloads a rocket that finds the back of the net to put the Saints within 1 at 5-4.
In the 2nd quarter, the score is now 7-4 RIT when Ben Hutchinson connects for his 13th goal of the season to put the Saints down by 2. But it was all RIT after that as they win 19-6.
A little closer to home., we have boys’ non-league lacrosse action from Dexter as the General Brown Lions hosted Lafayette.
In the 1st quarter, the Lions were up 3-1 when Sheamus Devine dents the back of the net, upping the Lions lead to 4-1.
With 7 seconds left in the 1st, Morgan Milkowich unloads a blast that connects: 5-1 General Brown after 1 period.
In the 2nd quarter, Devine goes low for the tally, increasing the General Brown lead to 6-1.
With the score 6-2, Nelson Jones splits the pipes for Lafayette, cutting the Lions lead to 6-3. Lafayette takes this game, winning 17-13.
In a girls’ non-league lacrosse matchup in Adams, the South Jeff Lady Spartans hosted Cicero North Syracuse.
CNS gets on the board first when Angela Beardsley tickles twine to put the Lady Northstars up 1-0.
59 seconds later, Mackenzie Prentice scores on the doorstep, increasing the CNS lead to 2-0.
South Jeff gets on the board when Julia Garvin dents the back of the net, cutting the CNS lead to 2-1.
With the score 4-1, CNS’s Garvin scores her 2nd goal of the game off the free position: 4-2 CNS. CNS takes this game 11-9.
South Jeff FC was scheduled to play it’s 2nd straight home game Saturday night at I.H.C., facing Syracuse FC in UPSL action. But due to poor field conditions the game was postponed and will be rescheduled.
The team said on their Facebook page that all tickets purchased for Saturday’s game will be transferrable to the rescheduled date.
Friday night, South Jeff FC fell to FCY New York 4-2 at I.H.C. Brady Maloney and Aiden Marraquin scored for South Jeff FC in the loss that dropped them to 0-2 on the season.
Saturday Sports Scores
Men’s Liberty League Championship
- St. Lawrence 6, RIT 19
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- LaFayette 17, General Brown 13
- Watertown 19, Thousand Islands 3
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- CNS 11, South Jeff 9
- General Brown 15, LaFayette 6
- Massena 16, Heuvelton 4
- Salmon Rover 27, OFA 4
- Canton 18, Potsdam 6
- IHC 16, Tully 5
HS Baseball
- Lowville 20, General Brown 2
HS Softball
- Chateaugay 18, Madrid Waddington 9
- St. Lawrence C. 14, Salmon River 0
College Baseball
- SUNY Canton 3-6, Cazenovia 1-24
College Softball
- Clarkson 3-0, U. of Rochester 2-8
- Union 5-5, St. Lawrence 1-1
