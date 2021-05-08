A slew of charges against a Watertown man after alleged burglary Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Watertown man has been arrested after using a knife to burgle his neighbor in front of a child.
Watertown City Police say 37-year-old Johnathan McClusky, who lives at 1708 Ohio Street, unlawfully entered a neighboring apartment Saturday morning where he held a knife to the throat of Rebecca Byrd. They say McClusky took a $50 money order and cigarettes from her in front of a seven year old.
Byrd holds a stay-away order of protection against McClusky.
Watertown Police charged him with 1st Degree Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Contempt, Menacing, Reckless Endangerment, and Petit Larceny.
He is being held pending arraignment.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.