A slew of charges against a Watertown man after alleged burglary Saturday
By 7 News Staff | May 8, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 3:58 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Watertown man has been arrested after using a knife to burgle his neighbor in front of a child.

Watertown City Police say 37-year-old Johnathan McClusky, who lives at 1708 Ohio Street, unlawfully entered a neighboring apartment Saturday morning where he held a knife to the throat of Rebecca Byrd. They say McClusky took a $50 money order and cigarettes from her in front of a seven year old.

Byrd holds a stay-away order of protection against McClusky.

Watertown Police charged him with 1st Degree Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Contempt, Menacing, Reckless Endangerment, and Petit Larceny.

He is being held pending arraignment.

