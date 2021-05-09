Flowers & brunch: How many are celebrating their moms this Mother’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It wouldn’t be Mother’s Day without flowers, and lots of them.
The owner of Gray’s Flower Shop in Watertown says Mother’s Day is their busiest day of the year.
While some bought flowers ahead of time, others stopped in Sunday morning to pick out the perfect arraignment.
Nicholas Gardner bought three; one for his girlfriend, one for his mother, and another for his grandmother.
“I’m getting each of them half a dozen flowers. They’re going to be 50 dollars apiece. I’d give them more than that because they deserve everything in the world,” said Gardner.
Gray’s Flower Shop’s first Mother’s Day order came in mid-April. Sunday mostly consisted of finishing up deliveries. And it’s hard to say for certain, but they estimate that more than 1,000 flowers will be purchased for moms in the area.
Meanwhile, at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown, people enjoy Mother’s Day brunch complete with lobster rolls, bacon, and orange juice.
“Mother’s Day, obviously, is a great day to get the family together and go out to eat and spend some quality time,” said Matthew Male, General Manager of Garland City Beer Works.
Male says this is the first ever Mother’s Day brunch at Garland City Beer Works. Last year would have been the beginning of the tradition, but the pandemic got in the way. More than 120 people are expected to attend this year.
And while some people went for the food, others came for the entertainment, like Randy and Constance Archer, who cheered on their daughter Bridget, as she played music for the crowd. A great gift for mom.
So it was a Mother’s Day for some, spent out with loved ones, but for so many, this day was just as special together or apart. A day to celebrate the important woman who hold the title of ‘mom’ everyday.
