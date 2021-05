NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for 88 year old Jerry Laramay, a resident of North Main Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood. Jerry passed away on January 30, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.