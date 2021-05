SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 85 year old Katheryn R. Hayes, a resident of the Windmill Road, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Katheryn passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.