NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 68 year old Young Harrington, a resident of Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Young passed away on February 18, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.