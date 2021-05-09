Michael Dean Lyndaker, 61, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael Dean Lyndaker, 61, of State Route 26, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Upstate Medical, University Hospital, Syracuse.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita; four children and their spouses, Jennifer and David Duell of Beaver Falls; Jennele and Brian Shaw of Carthage; Michael Jr. and Karla Lyndaker of Carthage; Jolene and Paul Finn of West Leyden; 14 grandchildren; his mother Margie Lyndaker of Croghan; seven siblings and their spouses, Wilmer “Sonny” and Jo-Ann Lyndaker; Bruce and Pam Lyndaker; Fern Herzig; Emerson and Kim Lyndaker Valerie and Bill Bush; Barry “Joe” and Holly Lyndaker; Larry and Cindy Lyndaker; an uncle; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael is predeceased by his father Ralph Lyndaker and a brother-in-law, Douglas E. Herzig.
Michael was born on February 16, 1960 in Lowville, NY, son of the late Ralph Lyndaker; and Margie Lehman Lyndaker. He attended Beaver River Central School. On December 29, 1979, he married Anita L. Tiller at New Bremen Mennonite Church. Michael worked as a bus driver for Beaver River Central School for nearly 30 years and ran a small farm for 20 years. He operated a sugar bush as well. He enjoyed camping and attending Bluegrass Festivals. Nothing gave him more joy than being with his wife and watching his grandbabies play.
Michael was an umpire for 30 years with the American Softball Association (ASA). He was the Umpire Assigner for the Lewis County Fast Pitch Softball League. Michael was a member of Emmaus Bible Fellowship and was an active fireman for Beaver Falls Fire Department for over 35 years.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 13, 2021 at First Mennonite Church New Bremen. The funeral will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday May 14, 2021 at First Mennonite Church New Bremen. Burial will follow. A Memorial gathering will be held at Noon on Friday, May 14, 2021 following the funeral at the home of Michael Lyndaker Jr., 36649 State Route 26, Carthage, for anyone wishing to share memories and stories. Any food donations may be dropped off to the home of any immediate family member. Contributions may be made in memory of Michael D. Lyndaker to Croghan Recreation Park, P.O. Box 391, Croghan, NY 13327, so that families can continue to grow and play together. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
