Michael Dean Lyndaker, 61, of Beaver Falls

Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 13, 2021 at First Mennonite Church New Bremen. The funeral will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday May 14, 2021 at First Mennonite Church New Bremen. Burial will follow. A Memorial gathering will be held at Noon on Friday, May 14, 2021 following the funeral at the home of Michael Lyndaker Jr., 36649 State Route 26, Carthage, for anyone wishing to share memories and stories. Any food donations may be dropped off to the home of any immediate family member. Contributions may be made in memory of Michael D. Lyndaker to Croghan Recreation Park, P.O. Box 391, Croghan, NY 13327, so that families can continue to grow and play together. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .