Patricia Bishop, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia Bishop, age 89, Ogdensburg will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00AM Frary Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Patricia passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Patricia is survived by her son, Wayne Bishop and his wife, Dawn, of Palm Coast, FL; her daughter, Vicky May Peo and her husband, Jerry, of Ogdensburg; her grandchildren, Wayne Noble and his wife, Tara, Matthew Bishop and Dr. Christopher Bishop; her great-granddaughters Olivia and Madeleine Noble. She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Bishop, on October 11, 2010.
Patricia was born December 22, 1931 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Eben and May Williams Livingston. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1949 and later received her degree as physical therapy assistant. She worked at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, retiring after 34 years. She married Frederick on August 20, 1949 at St. John’s Church, Ogdensburg. She was a lifetime member of the Westside PTA and past member of the Ladies of the Moose.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking big meals on Sunday for her family and friends, going for walks with her dogs, going to the casino and visiting with her special friends in the neighborhood. She enjoyed watching the sunsets and the passing ships on the St. Lawrence River. She was known as a kind, thoughtful, and caring person.
Donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.