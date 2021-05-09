Sunday Sports: What does the future hold for the Watertown Wolves?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While the Federal Hockey League season is still 6 months away, the league and the Watertown Wolves have been making news over the past week.
The Wolves were the subject of rumors over the past week regarding whether the team was staying put or making a move to Binghamton.
That city lost their AHL team, the Binghamton Devils, to Utica, leaving them without a professional hockey team.
In looking to fill that void, Binghamton reached out to several professional leagues about placing a team there and the Federal Hockey League and the city began talks.
Our sister station in Binghamton, WBNG, reported that the owner of the Wolves was in negotiations to put a team in Binghamton, which raised the question: Are the Wolves on the move?
7 News Sportscaster Rob Krone spoke with Wolves owner Andreas Johannson on Friday, and while he wouldn’t comment on an effort by him to put a team in Binghamton, he did say the Wolves aren’t going anywhere.
”No, the Wolves are 100% staying in Watertown. I’m staying in Watertown. Nothing is gonna change. We have so much unfinished business with the team that we built, the players we have. Clarkie recruited such a strong group of guys. So, no, the Watertown Wolves are going nowhere,” said Johansson.
Johansson says Wolves coach Brent Clarke, who has been coaching in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears, will be back in the area soon and looking to pick up where he left off before the Wolves season ended abruptly back in February.
”But he’s done a lot of work behind the scenes retaining most of the talent that we had, recruiting a couple guys that will come in and join us probably for next year, so we’re gonna go right back to where we left off. I think even though we only played exhibition games, I think there was no question the talent that we had on the ice and all of the guys are so ready to come back and finish what we started,” said Johansson.
So is Johansson, who bought the team in April of 2020 and has yet to see the team play a regular season game.
He says the abrupt end to the season 4 months ago for not only him, but the players, fans and workers, was something that took some time to process and put behind him.
”I can’t wait. I’ve owned this team now for 14 months? 15 months? And we still haven’t played a competitive game of hockey. You know, I have to live off the 3 exhibition games which, I mean, it was nice to win ‘em. Obviously, even as an owner or as an employee, not just as a player, when something is taken away from you so fast the way that it happened, for awhile it really deflates you and you’re just kind of- You kind of go away and regroup and you try to figure out what really happened and what’s the best way forward. But luckily we got through that period,” said Johansson.
In college baseball, SUNY Canton hosted Cazenovia in a doubleheader Sunday. In game 1 at the bottom of the 2nd, Dylan Allen singles to right field and Seth Gilbert scores. That run would stand as SUNY Canton beats Cazenovia 1-0.
Up the road in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted RIT in a double dip. In game 1, bottom of the 3rd, Mike Mieczkowski hits a sacrifice fly to right and Jonathan Irons tags and scores from 3rd, tying the game at 1. But Clarkson falls to RIT 4-1 in game 1.
In college softball from St. Lawrence University, the Lady Saints met Union for two games. In game 1 at the bottom of the 6th, the game was tied at 4 when Gabby Slater singled back up the middle and Mckailey Lyndaker scores: 5-4 SLU. The Lady Saints win game one 7-6.
Also in softball, Clarkson hosted the University of Rochester in a doubleheader. In game 2 it was the bottom of the 4th when the score was 3-0 Rochester. Kayla Robert went deep with a solo home run to center: 3-1 Rochester. Clarkson falls 5-3.
