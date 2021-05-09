Sunday Sports: What does the future hold for the Watertown Wolves?

”I can’t wait. I’ve owned this team now for 14 months? 15 months? And we still haven’t played a competitive game of hockey. You know, I have to live off the 3 exhibition games which, I mean, it was nice to win ‘em. Obviously, even as an owner or as an employee, not just as a player, when something is taken away from you so fast the way that it happened, for awhile it really deflates you and you’re just kind of- You kind of go away and regroup and you try to figure out what really happened and what’s the best way forward. But luckily we got through that period,” said Johansson.