Warmer weather on the way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We will keep the chance for some light showers in the forecast overnight and during the day Monday.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s for Monday with a slight chance of off and on rain showers.
We will have one day this week with well below average highs and that will be on Tuesday when we stay in the 40s. It’s not out of the question to see a few rain showers mixing with snow late Tuesday night.
The good news is our highs will start to get back into the 50s on Wednesday which is still below average, but will be the start of our warm up.
Highs by this weekend will once again be in the 60s and even getting to the mid 60s by Sunday.
