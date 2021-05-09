Watertown man charged with stalking and harassment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man has been arrested following reports of stalking and harassment stemming back to March.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, David W. Graham, 53, of Watertown is accused of repeatedly calling and following a woman in Watertown, despite previously being advised to cease and desist that conduct.
Deputies say during the time period of March to May 2021, Graham repeatedly followed and continued initiating communication with a victim. They allege he continually followed her in his vehicle and in person along with telecommunication, placing the victim in fear of physical harm.
Police say on Saturday, May 8th, Graham violated that cease and desist order when, throughout numerous locations in Watertown, repeatedly called and messaged the victim.
Graham has been charged with Stalking in the 3rd Degree: Causing Person to Fear Injury/ Sex Offense / Kidnapping / Death. That is a Class A misdemeanor. He was also charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree, a violation.
An Order of Protection for the victim has been issued.
Graham was arraigned at the Public Safety Building in Watertown and released on his own recognizance until his appearance at a later date.
