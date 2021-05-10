Calista N. Sochia, 70, of Potsdam

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert, their three children, Scotty (Bonnie) Sochia of Parishville, Katina (Darrin) Meacham of North Lawrence, and Aaron Sochia of Potsdam; six grandchildren, Calista, Donielle, and Elizabeth Sochia, Cody, Cole, and Ty Meacham, and Abigail Sochia; two great-grandchildren, Brinlee and Kai Meacham. She is also survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth (Charles) Stanley of Shelbyville, IL and Deborah Graves of Pierrepont, one brother, William Watson of Parishville.