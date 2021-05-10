Calista N. Sochia, 70, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calista N. Sochia, 70, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.
Calista was born in Potsdam on October 22, 1950, daughter of the late Wilber L. and Betty E. (Fyffe) Watson.
She graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School. On November 8, 1969 she married Gilbert Sochia, sharing a loving union of over 50 years. She always loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping, and traveling. Maine was always one of Calista’s favorite places to travel to. She enjoyed taking long walks with Gilbert along the scenic coastal walkway of Marginal Way in Ogunquit, ME.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert, their three children, Scotty (Bonnie) Sochia of Parishville, Katina (Darrin) Meacham of North Lawrence, and Aaron Sochia of Potsdam; six grandchildren, Calista, Donielle, and Elizabeth Sochia, Cody, Cole, and Ty Meacham, and Abigail Sochia; two great-grandchildren, Brinlee and Kai Meacham. She is also survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth (Charles) Stanley of Shelbyville, IL and Deborah Graves of Pierrepont, one brother, William Watson of Parishville.
In addition to her parents, Calista was predeceased by her granddaughter, Angel Katina Sochia.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12th from 5-7 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 13th at 11 am at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls. Due to family allergies, all flowers are refused.
Donations in her memory can be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446 or a Hospice of your choice.
Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.