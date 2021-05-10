Crandall R. Simpson, 72, of Castorland

Crandall was born on January 20, 1949 in Watertown, a son of the late Wesley J. Simpson Sr. and Ethelene “Estelle” Simonds Simpson. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1967, and worked on the family farm and was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving from 1969-1971, when he was honorably discharged. On May 15, 1971, he married Susan J. Albertson at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Rev. Anthony Moore, OFM officiating. Crandall worked for Law Brothers Construction before going to work at Ft. Drum for over 33 years, until his retirement in 2006.