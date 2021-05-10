Crash kills Gouverneur woman

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Gouverneur woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Canton late Friday afternoon.
State police say Amanda Perry died after her southbound vehicle collided with a northbound car that entered her lane at around 5:20 p.m.
Troopers say Perry tried to avoid the other vehicle, which was driven by 85-year-old Sally Dingsoyr of Potsdam, but the vehicles collided anyway.
Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dingsoyr was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was listed Monday morning as critical, but stable. Troopers say she’s being treated for a cervical fracture and internal injuries.
An autopsy for Perry is schedule for Monday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.