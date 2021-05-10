David A. Wells, 84, of Massena

David worked for P&C Foods in Ogdensburg, Canton, and Massena as a manager. He also worked at Schwartz Furniture, Kriff’s, Household Merit, and Kaylyn’s Furniture for a time. David was also a supervisor for General Motors for 9 years and worked for Big Lots for a time. While in school, he played many sports including baseball, basketball, and football. He later enjoyed golf and bowling and was an avid fan of the New York Giants, NY Rangers, NY Yankees, and Syracuse Orangeman.