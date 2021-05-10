KeyBank closing Clayton branch

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - KeyBank is closing another branch in the north country.
On Friday, July 23, the branch at 538 Riverside Drive in Clayton will permanently close.
The accounts at the branch will be transferred to the Arsenal Street branch in Watertown, about 23 miles away.
Bank officials reiterate the way people bank is changing at a rapid pace with more online transactions taking place.
“Transactions via online and mobile banking were two times the number of transactions completed at a branch office. Since the pandemic began, those trends have increased at an even higher rate,” said bank spokesperson Matthew Pitts.
KeyBank gave the same reason when it announced plans to close its branch in Carthage on June 25.
