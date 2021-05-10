Leo R. Bennett, 91, of Watertown

Leo was known as a jack-of-all-trades and there was nothing he couldn’t fix. At one point, he and Bessie purchased and refurbished five houses on the street he raised his family. Leo loved children, and with a soft spot for babies, he would never turn down a baby snuggle (and would try to sneak one in). He loved fishing and boating on the St. Lawrence River and went through a few propellers every season. He could often be found relaxing on the back porch, enjoying the koi pond and gardens, with whomever may be stopping by for a visit that day. He had great sense of humor with just the right amount of swearing and sarcasm – even right up until the end.