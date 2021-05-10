WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Local High School Musical Recorded at Boldt Castle
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented resourcefulness, and that is exactly what Alexandria Bay High School Music Teacher tapped into, resourcefulness. Faced with the daunting task of doing a High School Musical during the pandemic, Ms. Katie Taylor and her collaborators did not have to look far for inspiration. Afterall, they have a castle not too far away. “What show takes place at a castle?”
With support from Boldt Castle, the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce and Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours and other members of the community, Ms. Taylor and her crew and cast of 34, set out across the channel to film sequences of Beauty and the Beast Jr. at an ideal location.
The recorded performances for two full days on Hart Island and even though they were on an island, they had to deal with strict school Covid protocols, all student performers had to be recorded separately-socially distanced. If they appear close together in the final production, it is due to the magic of editing, which has been incredibly time consuming.
You can watch Alexandria Bay’s production of Beauty and the Beast Jr. either Friday, May 14 at 7pm, or Saturday, May 15 at 7pm. Even though it will be recorded, it is viewed as a live event, like a watch party. It is not Video on Demand, so show up on time and sit back and enjoy this unique production.
The Production wishes to thank:
• Boldt Castle for opening your doors for us to film at the castle! It was incredible! • Keri Jobson for orchestrating this for us• Uncle Sam Boat Lines for getting the kids to and from the castle! • Jeff & Heather McIlrath for a MULTITUDE of things, including letting us use the Reformed Church to film our green screen scenes, orchestration transportation and supervising, video recording, editing, and helping with the video production, and costume making!! You’re amazing!• Connie Bast at S. Jeff and Marietta Kitto at Gen. Brown for lending us costumes and props!!! • Parents and families of the cast for your support! • Mr. Clapper, Mr. Wagoner & Mrs. Morgia for your amazing support of the music department!! You are so awesome!
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.