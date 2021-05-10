Miriam J. Bowes, 81, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Miriam J. Bowes, 81, LaFargeville passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
Miriam was born in Watertown on November 25, 1939, daughter of Charles w. and Aneita Strife Heath. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1957 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1960.
She married George J. Bowes on May 14, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton.
Miriam was the Registered Nurse at LaFargeville High School for 18 years, retiring in 1995. She also was a salesperson for Strout Realty for 7 years and a licensed broker for 34 years, working with her husband at Bowes Realty LLC. She was a member of the Jefferson Lewis Board of Realtors, National Board of Realtors, Red Hat Society, and TOPS. Miriam was a communicant of both St. John’s Church, LaFargeville and St. Mary’s Church, Clayton.
Along with her husband George, Miriam is survived by her son and his wife, Robert C. and Billie J. Bowes, Sr., LaFargeville; daughter and her husband, Elizabeth A. “Beth” and Marc Foures, Grenoble, France; 5 grandchildren, Scott, Kyle, and Robert Bowes Jr, and Simon and Julia Foures; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her 3 brothers, Richard, Robert, and Frederick Heath, died before her.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 18, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff presiding followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. After the cemetery services a celebration of Miriam’s life will be at the Bowes’ residence on NYS Rt. 180, LaFargeville. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Miriam’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.
