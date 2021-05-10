Miriam J. Bowes, 81, of LaFargeville

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 18, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff presiding followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. After the cemetery services a celebration of Miriam’s life will be at the Bowes’ residence on NYS Rt. 180, LaFargeville. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Miriam’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.