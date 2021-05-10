Murder charge against John Anson dropped

TOWN OF DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua has dismissed a 2nd degree murder charge against 29 year old John Anson of Richville.
Anson was originally charged last week, after a May 4th shooting death at his family’s property. 40 year old Justin Massey of Rossie was shot and killed at 580 County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb.
Pasqua says along with the murder charge, a weapons charge against John Anson will also be dropped, however he may still face a 2nd degree assault charge.
“After reviewing physical evidence, at this point, it’s appropriate to dismiss the murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon charge against John Anson, but this is an ongoing investigation,” Pasqua told 7 News.
Officials say John Anson was released from St. Lawrence County Jail, where he was being held without bail, Monday.
Anson’s father, Charles Anson, was also charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the shooting, and D.A. Pasqua says that’s not changing. Charles Anson is also accused of criminal possession of a weapon, making a false written statement, and tampering with physical evidence. The elder Anson remains jailed without bail.
Court documents included witness statements that that detailed a big fight between John Anson and Justin Massey over a woman. Police have been investigating whether or not illicit drugs were involved in some way.
Witnesses also told investigators that there were a number of guns at the County Route 18 home, including rifles, handguns, and an illegally constructed weapon “like a machine gun.”
